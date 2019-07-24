Joe Mazzola April 10, 1917 - August 12, 1989 On the 30th anniversary of his death, no name holds a prouder place in the history of the San Francisco Bay Area labor movement than Joe Mazzola, the fiery, dynamic leader of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 38. Joe spent more than 40 years fighting for a better future for working families, both the members of Local 38 and men and women throughout labor. He negotiated the first pensions, paid vacations, and health and welfare programs in the building trades. He established scholarships, enabling his members' children to attend college, a children's summer camp, and the Konocti Harbor Resort & Spa, which gave workers a chance for affordable family vacations. He believed that the children of working men and women deserved the same opportunities as the children of the "the rich and privileged," and that a "labor union made this possible." But Joe was more than just a dedicated union man. He was a good husband, a good father, a good grandfather, and a good friend. Joe Mazzola was the best of San Francisco and was always proud to represent the working people who built this city. The officers and members of Local 38, his friends and his family, salute a great leader, a great man. We love you, Joe! We miss you and we thank you.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019