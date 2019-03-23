Joe McClain August 3, 1953 - March 13, 2019 Born in San Francisco and raised in Burlingame, affectionately known as "Joey" or "JoJo", Joe will be remembered for his infectious sense of humor, quick wit, thoughtfulness, and his deep love of family and friends. Joe was always the life of the party. He was able to carry on conversations with anyone and make everyone feel welcomed. He was passionate about coaching and enjoyed a wide range of sports. He cherished spending time with his family, especially vacationing in Lake Tahoe.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Kay, daughters Maggie and Katie, sisters Pam and Mary, cousin Charlie, father-in-law Felix, brothers and sisters-in-law Mimi & Bill and Peggie & Ken. Joe will also be missed by many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen and mother-in-law Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, if you feel so inclined, you may make a donation to or . Services for Joe will be held Thursday, March 28th (visitation at 6:00pm; rosary at 7:30pm) and Saturday, March 30th (funeral at 11:00am) all at St. Catherine of Siena Church (1310 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA 94010).

Joe will be greatly missed and never forgotten.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019