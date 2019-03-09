|
|
Joe (Hank) Pacheco
May 23, 1930 - March 6, 2019Hank passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on March 6, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving father of Mark (Cheri) and Steven (Cristy). Caring Grandpa of his three grandchildren Travis, Melissa, and Dana (Mike) Pacheco. Great grandfather of Vinny and Ava. Hank served in the U.S. Airforce for 4 years and retired from Louis Roesch Co. after 55 years of service.
Friends may visit Friday, March 15, 2019 after 10:00A.M. with a Chapel Service at 11:00A.M. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Interment at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019