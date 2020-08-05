John Allen

John F. Allen III

October 15th, 1938 – July 8th, 2020

John Frederick Allen III, passed away in Mesa, Arizona at the age of

82 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease and from complications of CoVID-19.



Born in the old Ross General Hospital, he attended Ross

Grammar School, Sir Francis Drake High School, and

Oregon State University. John began his career at Morgan & Allen- his family's wholesale jewelry business in San Francisco.



John is survived by his wife Rev. Susan Smith of Mesa, AZ., daughters Janelle Fazackerley of Lagunitas and Jalynne Allen of San Rafael, sister Nori Gardner of Coquille, Oregon, brother Nick Allen of Kentfield and his grandchildren.



John enjoyed all kinds of sports in the Bay Area but was especially fond of playing golf at the Meadow Club and fishing in various locales. He was an active member of St. Johns Episcopal Church in Ross and in the Cursillo community of Marin.



Private services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. John's Episcopal Church. P.O Box 217, Ross, California 94957.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store