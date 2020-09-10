John D. "Jack" Angius
John Angius, a longtime San Francisco Pacific Telephone public relations executive and newspaper reporter passed away Saturday, August 8th in Grass Valley, CA.
He was 90-years-old and had been in declining health for several years.
He was best known as Jack Angius. Born in Los Angeles December 1, 1929 to Dushan and Margaret Angius.
In the early 30s, his family moved to the quiet farming community of Gilroy, about 30 miles south of San Jose. He grew up with his older brother Dushan "Dude" and younger brother Gene. All known for their wicked sense of humor.
His father Dushan had the nickname of "Angie", owned a service station on the main road. His mother was an elementary school teacher who would teach migrant children in her off hours.
Jack went to San Jose State College where he met Jessie Matheson, who turned out to be the love of his life. They married soon after he graduated and joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska during the Korean Conflict. Jessie followed him to Alaska where their first child Jim was born.
After the service, the family moved back to California where Jack became a reporter at the Gilroy Dispatch. They soon moved to Oakland when he landed a reporting job at the Alameda Times-Star then was hired away by the San Francisco Call-Bulletin, then one of four daily newspapers in San Francisco.
Among the stories he wrote about was the Burton Abbott Case. Abbott was convicted of the murder and rape of 14-year-old Stephanie Bryan. The reason that this was a big trial at the time was because he was convicted solely based on circumstantial evidence.
Jack also interviewed the likes of architect Frank Lloyd Wright and Adlai Stevenson, who was running for president in 1956. Even though Jack came away starstruck after interviewing Stevenson, he went ahead and voted for Dwight Eisenhower.
In 1959 Jack was out of a job when the Call-Bulletin merged with the San Francisco News, the other afternoon newspaper.
He was able to join the Pacific Telephone Company in the then infant public relations department. He had a successful 26-year career as the news manager. He was very effective at his job thanks to his talents and contacts he made while working for newspapers.
In his free time he managed little league teams, joined Cahill Judo Academy, was a long-time member of the San Francisco Press Club.
Jack retired in 1985.
In retirement he loved to play golf, go to the opera and symphony. Enjoyed stage shows. Was especially fond of Gilbert and Sullivan and Von Suppe.
Most of all he loved having family around.
His wife Jessie passed away in 2000. His son Matthew preceded him in death in 2007. His parents and both his brothers preceded him in death.
He's survived by his sons Jim (Judith), John (Jaynne) and daughter Nancy (Jay) and grandchildren, Jessica, Dushan, Molly, Jackson and Jonathan and great-granddaughter Hannah.
Services will be private.
Please feel free to donate to your favorite charity
.