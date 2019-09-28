|
John Anthony Borsella
October 26, 1955 - September 26, 2019John passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019 in Modesto, CA. John was born on October 26, 1955 in Redwood City. He is survived by his loving wife Teresa. John is predeceased by his parents, Valentine Borsella, and Linda (Mariucci), and his brother William "Bill" Borsella.
John grew up in the Excelsior district of the City and attended Corpus Christi Elementary School and Archbishop Riordan High School. John graduated from San Francisco State University and became a Certified Public Accountant. He received his master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. John was known for his sense of humor, generosity, love of family, faith in God, and his strong commitment to his wife. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with Teresa. John was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends alike.
Friends may visit on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, where a Rosary will be held at 7:00pm. Friends are welcome to attend the burial on Friday, October 4, 2019 at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 1500 Old Mission Road, Colma, CA at 10:00am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019