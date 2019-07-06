Resources More Obituaries for John Arnautou Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Arnautou

1964 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email John David (Jack) Arnautou Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, at the age of 54 in Lincoln Hills, CA. Beloved son of Philip P. Arnautou; brother of Philip (Whitney), Julie and Marianne. Caring and loving uncle of John, Georgia and Frances Arnautou. He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Aileen (Walsh) Arnautou.



Jack was born in San Francisco on November 23, 1964, at Mary's Help Hospital. He was raised in Menlo Park, CA, and graduated from Woodside High School in 1983. He graduated from the Fire Academy at Butte College in Northern California.



Jack's pursuits over the years included Wild Land Firefighter, ski patrol for Bear Valley Resort, Squaw Valley Professional Ski Patrol and Avalanche Control. He was an established carpenter working primarily in Lake Tahoe. In 2000, Jack spent time in Australia on ski patrol at Perisher Blue Resort. He was quick witted and talkative. The running joke was that when he was training the avalanche dogs, the dogs wouldn't have to sniff him out, but could easily locate him by listening for his constant chatter!



He lived in Truckee and Lake Tahoe most of his adult life and that was the place he truly loved. Not one to acquire material goods, Jack lived quite simply and contentedly. His idea of the perfect vacation was to take off in his truck on a solo car-camping trip. He traveled to most of the parks in the Western States over the years. His soul was fed by the natural beauty and solitude of these trips.



Jack was a sincere and kind person maintaining strong and lasting relationships throughout his life. His love of dogs, music and the great outdoors enabled him to establish a circle of dear friends who were like-minded and appreciative of Jack's comedic charm and opinionated insights.



Jack's devotion as a son was remarkable. When his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2016, he was by her side every day and provided great support to his father during this difficult time. Shortly after the passing of his mother, Jack was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and fought it stoically for 17 months. He never complained and was grateful for the treatments and care that he received. Gone way too soon, Jack's spirit will live on in all who were touched and blessed to have crossed paths with him.



A celebration of life will take place on July 28, 2019, in Squaw Valley. Donations in memory of Jack Arnautou may be made to Sierra Watch (Tax ID 68-0483849) at 408 Broad Street #12, Nevada City, CA, 95959, for "Keep Squaw True".



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019