John Athan Kalamaras
John Athan Kalamaras

The beloved artist died in Los Angeles on August 23 at the age of 86.

John's artistic talent was nurtured in Vallejo schools, but it was his athleticism that was most evident at an early age. He attended UC Berkeley on a baseball scholarship where he also played football and rugby.

At Cal, John's academics flourished and he earned an MA in Educational Psychology and cultivated his artistic abilities. After several years teaching art and coaching sports in Richmond area schools, he headed overseas to teach art near Paris later enrolling at Beaux-Arts. Returning to the US in 1965 he earned an MFA at Cal and began the most productive and formative part of his career: acrylics on large canvasses. With exhibits in Canada, Europe, and the US, along with sales to private collectors, John established his place within the era of Diebenkorn, Thiebaud, Bischoff, Park, and others pushing hard edge acrylics beyond surrealism.

John leaves behind his sister, Katherine Legarra, his extraordinary circle of LA friends, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by longtime partner Sherle North, siblings Anthony, Gus, George, Peter, and Stella White-Smith.

Celebrations of his life will be announced when COVID restrictions are less rigid and allow such opportunities.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
