John P. Bagatelos
John P. Bagatelos (Bags), passed away at age 81 on May 26th after surviving leukemia for 12 years and battling cancer for the past 2 years. John deeply and positively affected the lives of many thousands of students and friends. He was beloved by everyone who knew him. John leaves behind his sweet loving wife Diane of 56 years. He was the "#1 Best"- Dad of Adrea Frances Bagatelos (Papou to Yanni & Kostas), and son John Peter Bagatelos Jr. and daughter in-law Kathleen (Papou to Johnny & Kavan). He was a devoted cousin and uncle to many relatives.
John was the 5th of 5 sons of immigrant Greek parents, Peter and Vaneta. He survived older brothers Dr. Anthony, George, James, and Gus Bagatelos. He grew up in San Francisco (Glen Park). John attended Balboa H.S., CCSF, UOP and SF State University. He was a talented baseball and football player. John taught student driving, math, and PE classes; he coached many winning football, basketball, soccer and baseball teams for 39 years at Aptos, Balboa, Lowell and other schools. Students at schools repeatedly voted him "teacher of the year" many times. He had an affable spirit, easy going demeanor, and an encouraging style that motivated students. He took his teaching and coaching seriously and always tried to motivate his students and athletes to be the best they could be. He embodied the spirit of loyalty, honesty, and good deeds toward others. Years later he was visited by many former students, who acknowledged his incredibly positive influence on their lives.
John's passions included real estate investing and rehabilitation, horse racing, socializing with friends and family, the annual "football pool", trips to Camp Mather and Reno, playing dice, growing tomatoes, making olives, weekly lunches with old friends at Leonardo's Deli, and Greek Easter picnics. John's essence was to fully enjoy being with friends and family, to love the challenge of fixing something that was broken, and to never quit any challenge, even in his fight for life. He was a member of the Greek GOLF Club, the SF Green Jacket Club, the SF Old Timers Baseball Assn., and the Balboa and Lowell Boosters. A special Thank You to John's nephew Peter and niece Anne Bagatelos and many other special and lifetime friends and relatives for their assistance and friendship, and to John's compassionate UCSF physician of many years, Dr. Thomas Martin.
Condolences please visit: www.colmacremation.com/obituaries. For donations and a future scheduled life celebration due to CV-19: please contact: John.Bagatelos@gmail.com
Condolences please visit: www.colmacremation.com/obituaries. For donations and a future scheduled life celebration due to CV-19: please contact: John.Bagatelos@gmail.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.