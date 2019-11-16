|
John Barry Baldwin
September 22, 1939 - October 4, 2019John Barry Baldwin, member of a San Francisco pioneer family, passed away suddenly on October 4, 2019, in the City. He was born September 22, 1939, in San Mateo, California, of John Joseph Baldwin and Helen Hammersmith Baldwin. He was pre-deceased by his half-brother William Richard Baldwin and his half-sister Sylvia Baldwin and is survived by many cousins, second cousins and their families, along with the many friends he made along the way.
JBB went for a time to St. Brigid's School on Van Ness Ave, where he served on traffic patrol as a student there. He attended Lawrenceville in New Jersey (1954-55) and moved to the Trinity School in New York City (1955-1958) when his mother re-married and moved to the Upper East Side. After graduating from Trinity, John headed to Neuchatel College in Switzerland and attended the Hotel Administration School at Cornell.
John returned to San Francisco and, at 26, he was quite the man about town, having a town house on Nob Hill, owning three Rolls Royce, and running Great Western Tours, a company that did many private railroad charters in Mexico and the U.S. He even negotiated with "million-heiress" Doris Duke for her private rail car, as mentioned in an article in Herb Caen's column in April 1966.
His grandfather by marriage was William Sproule, president of the Wells Fargo Express Company and later in 1911, the Southern Pacific Railroad, and because of that connection, John developed a love of railroads and their history, and owned several passenger and baggage cars. He owned the Canadian sleeper Albreda and the Santa Fe business car 33, which operated charters up and down California in the 1990's and 2000's as the Tamalpias. He also jointly owned a few other railroad cars including the Chesapeake & Ohio sleeper, and the City of Ashland, which he donated to the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso, MI in the early 2000's. That car was famously involved in providing the sound and CGI for the movie "Polar Express."
He also had a fondness for collector cars, owning many, including a couple of Bentleys at the time of his death. He was a member of the Car Guys of Los Gatos car club, and he loved attending their meetings as well as the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Besides cars and railroads, music brought much joy to John's life. When John's apartment on Nob Hill was converted to condos, he moved a block away from the California Conservatory, which was the base of his musical peregrinations to concerts throughout the Bay Area.
He was a member of the California Historical Society; on the Board of Directors of the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association in Campo and La Mesa, CA for a term or two; patron of various museums, including the Indiana Railway Museum in French Lick, IN; the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso, MI; National Railroad Museum in Green Bay, WI; Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom, WI; San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society and the Arizona Railway Museum in Chandler, AZ. In addition to being a member of many railroad museums, he received life membership status to some for his generosity and service. He frequented the University Club and local nonprofit fundraisers and events throughout San Francisco.
At 80 years old, John was still a social man who shared stories of his experiences traveling the world, visited with friends often, loved dogs, and spoke lovely Spanish after a few holiday drinks. He engaged friends and family alike and made everyone feel that their story was important.
He will be missed by his fur pals Bernard and Button, as well as by his many friends and family.
A small ceremony will take place on Nov.23 at Cypress Lawn in Colma, Ca where John will be placed into the Ohlandt family vault.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, 2019