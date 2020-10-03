John Basye

John Paul Basye

January 30, 1938 - September 18, 2020

John Paul Basye, 82, of Burlingame, California passed away on September 18, 2020.



Born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 30, 1938, from an early age John called the San Francisco Bay Area home. He was a nearly life-long resident of Burlingame and beloved by his family, friends and neighbors who affectionately dubbed him "Mayor John"; and, for his community involvement from support of the Burlingame Historical Society to Save the Bay, as well as his generosity and concern for the well-being of friends, neighbors and fellow BHS alumni, the title certainly fits.



Son of Hastings College of Law professor Paul E. Basye and Margaret (de Clercq) Basye, and brother of Dr. Charles E. Basye, John was co-valedictorian of Burlingame High School class of 1955 (and star center of the basketball team), and went on to study agricultural engineering at Stanford, Texas A&M, and University of Illinois. John then taught math at Crystal Springs Girls School, sold lumber at Crestwood Lumber, and ended up following a creative path as craftsman, remodeling contractor, and co-pioneer of a patent and process for cyanotype treatment and print on textiles, launching a business and clothing line based on the same with his wife, fiber artist, Barbara Hewitt. His epic storytelling and love of sports will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.



John is survived by his children Rachael Basye (Marty Cohen), Dale Basye (Veronica Basye), and Rebecca Basye with his first wife Joan Forst, step children Karen Hewitt, Leigh Killgore, Lynn Hewitt, and Carol Hewitt with his second wife Barbara Hewitt, and grandchildren Linzi Najera, Kalea Potter and Kale Potter.



No services will be held. Donations on his behalf may be made to Save the Bay.





