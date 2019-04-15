John "Gary" Garrettson Belcher, Sr. John "Gary" Garrettson Belcher, Sr. died peacefully at home, on his beloved Gordon Valley Ranch in Napa, California at the age of 86.

Gary is survived by his children Paul (Mika), Carrie Berger (Roger), Camille Harrison (Roger), Debbie, John Jr. and Mark. His grandchildren Jennie Martin, Katie Hankins, Adam Berger, Airon Harrison, Takumi and Miku Belcher; and his great grandchildren Sofia Manke-Piaseczny and Hylo Hankins. Gary is also survived by his brother Frank G. Belcher,Jr., and his sister Virginia Carolyn Wilson.

He is predeceased by his father Frank G. Belcher,Sr., mother Lillian Harriet Holbrook and his brother David H. Belcher.

Gary was born on April 30, 1932 in San Diego, California to Frank G. Belcher, Sr. and Lillian Harriet Holbrook. He earned a business administration degree from Menlo College, married Barbara Jean Black and began a family. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Korea and Japan, from 1955 to 1957. By 1959, Gary was ready to embark on his lifelong dream of being a rancher. Over the next few years he acquired two ranches, Gordon Valley Ranch for cattle ranching purposes and Rancho Corazon in the Sacramento Valley for farming. He and his wife Barbara welcomed six children into their lives and were kept busy raising their family and managing their ranches.

Gary loved working the land, surrounded by nature. He introduced his children to the wonders of the wilderness and taught them to respect and understand its many challenges. He believed in supporting his community. Gary had an insatiable curiosity for knowledge and loved sharing any new fascinating information he came across. He enjoyed his friendships, old and new, and continued to make personal connections through out his life. He will be deeply missed.

A private burial was held on Monday, March 18, 2019. A memorial service and reception will be held at Tulocay Funeral Home, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, California on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gary's life. Please direct any memorial donation to local homeless and mental health support services.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary