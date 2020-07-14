John Bertone

8/23/1930 – 7/11/2020

John Bertone peacefully passed away at home in San Rafael, with his children by his side and holding the hand of his wife of 59 years.

He was a kind, courteous, loyal and hardworking man, for whom family always came first. A graduate of USF, his career in accounting took him around the world, and his life was enriched by the five years that he and his family spent in his parents' native Italy. He enjoyed golf, visiting family farmlands, wine-making, watching F1 races, and driving his '57 Thunderbird convertible.



In his later years, he experienced profound joy when visiting Baja California to interact with baby grey whales. John served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Anselm Church, and was a board member of many non-profit organizations. He lived with dementia for the final years of his life, but it was a blessing that his sweet, affectionate, and funny inner self was present and remained until the end.

John is survived by his wife Rachael, children Rachael, Francesca (and husband Jay Harman), John (and wife Anna Colnago), Laura, grandsons John Matteo and Marco, and by loving nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Pierina, his sister Evelyn Casagrande, and his cat Vincent. The family thanks John's caregivers.

Please join the family for a visitation at Keaton's Mortuary in San Rafael on Wednesday, July 15, from 1p.m. until 5 p.m. The funeral will be private, due to limitations on gathering size. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice by the Bay or to the California Academy of Sciences.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store