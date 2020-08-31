John C. Bielenberg

September 8, 1948 - August 28, 2020

John Bielenberg, 71, of Berkeley, California, passed away on August 28th, 2020. John was the beloved father of Aaron (Karen Young), Ben (Julie) and Toby (Tracy), cherished grandfather ("Pops") of Alma, Hank, Dora, Beatrice, Adlai, Dawson and Dezy, loved "little" brother of Pat Smith (Art). John was the devoted partner of Ellen Greenblatt and beloved by her family. Born in 1948 in Western Springs, Illinois, John lived throughout the Chicagoland area, raising his family in Highland Park, before moving to San Francisco in 2002. John started in the sanitary supplies industry at Bolotin Inc. building the business into a regional leader. His reputation as a trusted and skilled business man created lifelong friendships with clients, suppliers and colleagues. In 2015, He retired from Waxie, Inc. after 45 years in the industry. Following retirement, John was a passionate and devoted volunteer Ranger at Point Reyes National Park, loving every minute in a place he so cherished. He was about to begin a course to become a Certified Naturalist so that he could contribute even more to helping kids and adults enjoy and protect that special place. John was a committed leader in the Jewish Community, leading missions to Israel and the Soviet Union, and volunteering his business experience to help Jewish communities operate sustainably, and living a life that embodied the ethic of Tikkun Olam – giving and repairing of the world. An online memorial service and a virtual Shiva will be held for family and friends.



