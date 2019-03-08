Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for John Bogue Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Bogue

Obituary Condolences John Joseph Bogue, Jr. John "Jack" Joseph Bogue, Jr. left this world peacefully on February 25, 2019 at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Jack was preceded in death by his dear parents, John and Ruth Bogue. Devoted and loving husband of 62 years to his soulmate, Shirley Anne Cassidy who predeceased him. Adoring father to Judy and Christine; father-in-law to Scott Erickson and Ken Geist. Cherished grandfather to Nicole, Ashley and husband Scott Brittain, Scott Erickson; Emily and Megan Geist. Great-grandfather to Madison and Palmer Brittain. Brother to Ruth Callen, Jim Bogue, Tom Bogue, Mary Lou Fall, Caryl DeMerritt, Michael Bogue and the late Kathleen Bogue and Georgia Carrozzi. Brother-in-law to Dick Fall, George DeMerritt, Louis Tricerri and the late Maureen Bogue, Patricia Bogue, Nydia Bogue, Thomas Callen, George Carrozzi and Gloria Tricerri. Jack will also be remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Jack was born October 3, 1928 and proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1950 until 1952. After his discharge from the Army, he joined the San Francisco Police Department for a brief time. In 1954, Jack joined the San Francisco Fire Department where he found his second family. He was deeply proud of the SFFD and the firefighters he was honored to serve with. He especially enjoyed his time at Truck 3 making many lifelong friends, retiring in 1990 as a Battalion Chief.



Jack was a humble man who lived life with a song in his heart and a twinkle in his eye. He will be remembered for his incredible strength, eternal optimism, unconditional love, cheerful spirit, and never-ending generosity. His family was his great pride and joy and the light of his life. Jack will forever live on in their hearts through many wonderful memories. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Roxana Espinosa, Ramiro Velasco and Yanina Portillo for their compassionate care given to Jack over the past few years.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22nd at 11 A.M. at Saint Cecilia Church, 2555 - 17th Ave. at Vicente Street, San Francisco. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances if desired be made in memory of Jack Bogue to the San Francisco Firefighters' Toy Program, 2225 Jerrold Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124 or to a .





