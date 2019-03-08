Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Charles Church
880 Tamarack Ave
San Carlos, CA 94070
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bottini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bottini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Bottini Obituary
John A. Bottini

John A. Bottini, age 90 years passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Longtime resident of San Carlos, Ca. He is survived by his loving wife Josephine of 63 ½ years, his daughter Carla Bottini Zanette (Chris), son Anthony Bottini (Pepper), grandchildren: Christina Zanette Steach (Brian), Joe Zanette (Jamila),Allyson Bottini (Josh Maston), Cathleen Bottini, and 2 great grandchildren Elsa & Dominic Steach.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thurs. March 14, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 880 Tamarack Ave., San Carlos, Ca
Interment Alta Mesa Memorial Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory are preferred to Corpus Christi Monastery, 215 Oak Grove Ave., Menlo Park, CA 94025.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.