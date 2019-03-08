|
John A. BottiniJohn A. Bottini, age 90 years passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Longtime resident of San Carlos, Ca. He is survived by his loving wife Josephine of 63 ½ years, his daughter Carla Bottini Zanette (Chris), son Anthony Bottini (Pepper), grandchildren: Christina Zanette Steach (Brian), Joe Zanette (Jamila),Allyson Bottini (Josh Maston), Cathleen Bottini, and 2 great grandchildren Elsa & Dominic Steach.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thurs. March 14, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 880 Tamarack Ave., San Carlos, Ca
Interment Alta Mesa Memorial Palo Alto. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory are preferred to Corpus Christi Monastery, 215 Oak Grove Ave., Menlo Park, CA 94025.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019