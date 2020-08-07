John Bradford Williamson
John Bradford Williamson ("Brad"), recently died at the age of 43, due to complications from a traumatic brain injury.
Brad was born on July 3, 1976 in San Francisco, California, and grew up in Berkeley. After graduating from high school at Head Royce in Oakland, California, Brad received a Bachelor of Science degree in Viticulture and Enology from the University of California, Davis.
Brad worked at several wineries including Ridge Vineyards, Flowers Vineyard and Winery, Domaine de Montille in Volnay, France, and Domaine de Tempier in Bandol, France.
In 2006 while working at Domaine de Tempier, Brad suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of an elevator accident.
Brad had a passion for life, his boys, and a pronounced sense of humor. Brad loved comedy, was obsessed with good food, and travelled the world.
Brad will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Sharon Smith; sons, Grant and Owen Williamson; and mother, Nancy Brown-Williamson. He is predeceased by his father, Robert Brady Williamson. Brad is also survived by his siblings, Katy Bettencourt, Robert Williamson, Anne Curtis, and Sarah St. John.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, condolences, and donations, the family requests donations be made to the University of California, San Francisco to support research on traumatic brain injury. https://givingtogether.ucsf.edu/johnwilliamson
.