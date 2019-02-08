John W. Brooker August 19, 1932 - February 2, 2019 John W. Brooker, age 86, resident of Sun City in Georgetown, TX died at Silverado Memory Care of Cedar Park, TX on February 2, 2019 following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on August 19, 1932, in Leamington, Ontario, Canada to the late Oliver and Viola Brooker. He and his family resided in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 40 years, and during that time founded and was CEO of John W. Brooker and Co., a CPA and financial services firm, in Oakland and developed and operated a variety of fruit orchards in Madera County. John is survived by his wife of nearly ten years, Norine, his son and wife Charles and Melissa Brooker of Cedar Park, TX, daughter and husband Heather and Darryl Dodson of Oakley, CA, and son Matthew Brooker of Avery, CA. He is further survived by his nieces Karen Brown, Kim Enns, Kathy Otton, Anne Cervini, nephew Bill Bruner; grandchildren John Huffman, Glenn Huffman, Mari Brooker; four great grandchildren and many friends in CA, AZ, and TX. He was preceded in death by wife Meri P. Brooker, and sisters Maxenne Otton and Elaine Bruner. Brief services and interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA on February 12, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

