Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
John Brosnan

John Brosnan Obituary
John Brosnan

John was born to Maurice and Julia Brosnanin Killeentierna, Farranfore, County Kerry, Ireland on August 22, 1932. From an early age, he established his work ethic digging and transporting peat from the bogs of Kerry.

John immigrated to San Francisco in 1948 with his father, Maurice and his brother, Mossie. He dreamed of being a cowboy in Montana; however, upon arriving in San Francisco, he quickly developed a love for construction while working in the Local Union 22. Erecting numerous buildings, construction ultimately became a career, but more realistically, it was a passion. On the job site, John said he "danced on his toes" because of how much he loved to build. One of his most notable accomplishments was co-leading the building and founding of the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco where he intersected his love for work and heritage.

After arriving in San Francisco, at the K.R.B., an Irish social dance hall, he met the love of his life, Mena (Theresa) and shortly thereafter started their family in 1952.

John was a loving, generous, understanding and humble man. He was always smiling. John and his family enjoyed spending time in their Lake Tahoe home.

On the morning of February 21st, John passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Mena of 67 years; their children Theresa, John, Michael and Kevin; sister Sheila; half-brothers Denis and Neil; grandchildren Andrew, Brendan Patrick and Siobhan; great grandchildren, Cavan, Pierce, Erin and Oliver.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Services will be private for immediate family only. A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019
