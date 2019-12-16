Home

John Anthony Bruton

September 23, 1943-December 6, 2019

Loving Father of Noelle Bruton (Jim Giordano).
Son of the late Jack and Elaine (Parker) Bruton; previously married to Gladys Bruton and Araceli Bruton (d.).
John was blessed with six younger sisters: Mary Bruton (d.), Marcella Harris, Jeanne Anderson, Shirley Bruton, Patrice Cotham (d.), and Karen Connell.
John attended St. Gabriel School and St. Ignatius College Preparatory. He began working as an engineer's apprentice at Bechtel. Later, John worked in computer science and at a law firm. He had many friends at Martin de Porres House of Hospitality and was devoted to the St. Ignatius football teams, attending most of the games.
A gathering will be held at the Christopher Center, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA on Sunday, December 22nd (3-6pm). Contributions preferred and greatly appreciated to Martin de Porres House of Hospitality, 225 Potrero Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94103, or St. Ignatius College Preparatory, 2001 37th Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94116.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
