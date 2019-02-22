Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for John Buckley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Buckley Jr.

Obituary Condolences John "Jack" Vincent Buckley Jr, December 31, 1927 - February 20, 2019 Buckley Jr, John "Jack" Vincent passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on December 31, 1927.



Dear husband of Margaret "Toni" Hines Buckley for 66 years. Loving father of Kathleen Rabbitt, Margaret "Peggy" Cuadro (Ed), Shannan Beglin, and John V. Buckley III (Linda Kingsbury). Loving grandfather of 13; Matthew, Brian, Andrew, Stephen and Emily Rabbitt; Anthony (Nicole), Kevin (Nicole) and David Cuadro, Kelly Beglin Boldway, Philip and Molly Beglin, Henry and Charlie Buckley. Loving great-grandfather of Devin, Taylor and Andrew Rabbitt: Nicholas and Caiden Boldway. Son of the late Dr. John V. Buckley DDS and Alma Brady Buckley. Also survived by his sister Marthajoan Overton as well as many family members. Jack was proud to be a 4th generation San Franciscan.



Jack graduated from the University of San Francisco in Bus. Adm. Class of 1951. His entire career of 48 years was in the steel business in the S. F. Bay Area. He was with Castle Metals, Ziegler Steel, and Lusk Metals. Many of his customers became his close friends.



Jack was a 65 year member of St. Brendan's Parish in San Francisco. He was married to Toni Hines at St. Brendan's Church in 1951. He also was president of the Men's Club of St. Brendan's. He was a member of the Navy League and an active member of the University of San Francisco Alumni Association. He was a member of the fine arts Museum of S.F. and the California Palace of the Legion of Honor. He was on the Board of the RUAB of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and was a member of the Sierra Club.



Jack loved gardening and belonged to the American Dahlia Society. He grew beautiful dahlias. He took beautiful photographs and in his retirement he started the Buckley Original Card Co. where he made and sold original picture note cards. He was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West.



With his wife, Toni, they traveled all over the world for many years. Traveling became another hobby. He gave lectures to schools in his travels. Other hobbies he had were stone work, carpentry, camping, and fishing. He liked family activities and enjoyed spending fun time with the grand-kids and taking them on trips to see other parts of the world.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ones favorite charity or to St. Brendan's Parish School. 940 Laguna Honda Blvd. S.F. 94127, or to the University of San Francisco Building Fund, or the San Francisco SPCA, 201 Alabama St. San Francisco, Ca 94103





