John "Dusty" Burton



John "Dusty" Gort Burton, 70, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Mercy San Juan Hospital, Carmichael, CA. John had recently moved to Grass Valley to enjoy his retirement with his partner Laurie Agee. Born June 16, 1950, in San Francisco, CA, John was the son of John and Connie Burton. John is survived by partner Laurie Agee, his two children Eron Burton and Kira Kurka, sister Connie, and grandchildren Oden and Ian Burton and Tadzio and Chloe Kurka, and niece Joan Granato and nephew Andy Mardesich and their families. John is an alumni of Lincoln High in San Francisco, and Deerfield High in Deerfield, IL, class of 1967. In his teens, John played drums for several bands, including Direct Descendants. He began his career in Chicago, IL, and regularly visited family there after moving back to San Francisco. John's main career was as a commercial printer, including at Color Graphics in San Francisco. He also drove for UCS Limo. John loved meeting people. He was charismatic, humorous, joyful, and greeted strangers with a smile. He loved music and art. He helped artist Laura Kimpton with fire art and jewelry projects displayed at Burning Man, an annual art event in Black Rock Desert. "Dusty" will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of John's memory will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in John's memory can be made to an independent artist of your choice.



