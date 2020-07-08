John C. Mosunic
December 9, 1932 - July 5, 2020
On July 5, 2020, our brother and uncle, John Christopher Mosunic, peacefully entered into heaven after a short, courageous battle with leukemia. John is the youngest son of the late Lee Sam and Mary J. Mosunic, immigrants from the island of Olib, Croatia. Preceded in death by his sister-in-law Rose Mosunic and brother-in-law Tony Stagnaro, Sr. John, a San Francisco native, attended St. Ann's grammar school and graduated from Sacred Heart High School (Class of 1950). He spent most of his adult life in the food service industry; he had owned a grocery store on 3rd Avenue in San Mateo and retired from BiRite Food Service.
John's 87 years plus on this earth was a full one with time spent with family and friends. His passion for bowing, flirting with a 300 game, was a daily pastime. Also, an avid 49er fan, John held season tickets since the Kezar Stadium days. Boating, waterskiing, snow skiing, skydiving, biking, motorcycling, kayaking, rollerblading, bocce ball – if it moved, he tried it!
Cars were a lifelong passion of John's. He loved cruising the Bay Area, especially his beloved San Francisco. He delighted in weekend socializing at Original Joe's—a home away from home. He was also known as a practical joker at social and sporting events. Some jokes were unfit for print.
John embraced his Croatian heritage as an active member of the SMBS/Croatian American Cultural Center for 63 years and the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 900 for many years. He also enjoyed socializing and bowling with SIRS Branch 142.
John is survived by his brother Sam (Gerry Johnson) and sister Agnes; his beloved nieces Cathy(Dave) Heon, Gloria (Nick) Barbarotto and Suzy (John Ivancich). He is also survived by his great-nehews Nick (Raquel). Mike (Ana), Joe (Jelena), and Stephen (Jamimie Lenzini); the great joys of John's life were his great-great nieces and nehews: Vivian, Ben, Jack, Lucia, Luka, Nolan and Isabella. Everyone adored their fun-loving :Uncle John". John also leaves many cherished cousins and lifelong friends who loved him dearly.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private services were held on July 10, 2020. John is interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
If you wish to remember John, please consider a memorial donation in John C. Mosunic's name to the SMBS/Croation American Center, Building Fund, 60 Onondaga Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112, or to a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff of the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Palo Alto who helped comfort John during his last days. John served in the U>S> Coast Guard, and the VA lived up to their mission of "serving those who served".