|
|
John Vito Carbone, Jr.
Dec. 9, 1947 - Mar. 12, 2020John died peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Tiburon at the age of 72. He is survived by his mother Gene, his wife Jinnie K. Simonsen; his daughters Sara and Liz Carbone; and his brothers Jerome and James Carbone. John was born in San Francisco to Dr. John V. Carbone Sr. and Gene "Boog" (Grinslade) Carbone. He graduated from UC Davis in 1969 and earned his Juris Doctor at the University of San Francisco in 1972. He married Jinnie, his constant companion of 25 years, in 2014. John began working in the San Francisco District Attorney's Office in 1972 as an Assistant District Attorney. During his career with the DA's Office, he held multiple positions including the Chief of Special Prosecutions, a unit that prosecutes various types of corruption and fraud. Colleagues remember "Carbo" for his leadership and courtroom skills as well as his unflappable demeanor. John was a dedicated family member who cared for his mother daily when he was able. His children remember him as a devoted father with a zest for life who encouraged them to pursue their dreams. He enjoyed travel, sailing, waterskiing, and running. Memorably, John was an accomplished host who loved to entertain family and friends and was never afraid of a mic. A memorial service will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the John V. Carbone Jr. Pancreatic Cancer Research Memorial Fund at http://makeagift.ucsf.edu/JCarbone. The family would like to thank Dr. Metzger (Marin General), and Drs. Ko, Arain, and Anwar (UCSF) for their expert and compassionate care.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020