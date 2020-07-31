1/1
John Carella
John Francis Carella

On June 24, after succumbing to injuries following a fall, at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, where he lived for the past fifteen years. Born in San Francisco, on December 23, 1939, the second child and second son of the late Michael Andrew and Viola Marie (neé Morucci) Carella, John attended St. Emydius Elementary School in the Ingleside District, then St. Matthew's Elementary School and Serra High School, in San Mateo, matriculating to the University of Notre Dame and the University of San Francisco Law School. Predeceased by his older brother, Michael Jerome Carella, John is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Maryanne (neé O'Gara); their sons John Jr., Philip (Jennifer), Leonard (Richard Buggs), and daughter Julianna; their four granddaughters---Dominique, Charlotte, Joelle, and Sophia; and his siblings---Marie Leonardini, Anthony, Paul and Vincent Carella, and Christina Waldeck. An always kind, loving and intelligent man, John enjoyed opera, fine food and wine, playing bridge and passionate conversations. He is already deeply missed by all who loved him. A celebration of his life will be held once pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
