John Arthur Carlson
John Arthur Carlson, known as Jack, passed into heaven on Friday, October 2nd after a long battle fighting Sepsis. He passed in his home surrounded with love by his son and daughter at the age of 82. Jack was born July 5th,1938 to Alvena and Marcus Carlson and raised in San Leandro, California. He was survived by his son and daughter, Matthew Carlson and Tiffany Ghoddoucy and his sister Marian Carlson.
Jack graduated from San Jose State University, with a Bachelors in Business Administration. During his college years he was known as "Satch" and was part of a group of friends called the Surf Riders. Satch was a very popular man during college which suited him well in life.
During college he met his true love, then was quickly drafted into the army, and at the same time, went to serve in the army. Immediately returning from the army, he dated and married his wife Valerie in San Leandro at First Methodist Church on August 15th, 1964. They moved to Marin County and started their family.
Jack worked for 3M for over 30 years, owned an almond orchard, a printing company, as well as became a successful property investor.
Besides being a very successful business man, Jack was a loving husband being married to his wife Valerie for over 50 years, before she succumbed to cancer. Jack enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife. He loved sports, he owned 49er season tickets and went to over 20 Superbowls.
Besides traveling the world, Jack enjoyed spending time traveling to Sunriver Oregon each year with family and lifelong friends, eventually buying a house there.
Jack's true love was his family and friends. He was an amazing father, grandfather and brother.
Funeral services were not held due to the current pandemic, but his family and friends held a candlelight vigil on October 17th, at 6:30 in Corte Madera Park to celebrate his life.
Jack Carlson was an incredible person. He will be truly missed by his friends and family. Donations can be made to the City of Hope (www.cityof hope.com
)