John Thomas Casserly 1939 - 2019 John died peacefully in his sleep at home in San Francisco on July 13, 2019. He was 80 years old and a native San Franciscan, born January 28, 1939 in St. Mary's Hospital. John and his twin brother, William, were the first children born to the late Jack and Mary (Pembroke) Casserly.

John grew up in the Richmond District. He graduated from Roosevelt Junior High and George Washington High School.

His amazing memory served him well as a U.S. Postal Clerk for 36 years.

Upon retirement, John became a volunteer for the DCCC (Democratic Central County Committee) where, under the guidance of Jane Morrison, he volunteered at hundreds of political events.

John loved the social part of volunteering and was a member of The Native Sons of the Golden West, The United Irish Cultural Center, The Irish Democratic Society, The Order of Ancient Hibernians, The Godfathers, The Friars, The Good Shepherd Grace Center and The Kolping Society.

He is survived by his four sisters: Rita Bray, Rose Casserly, Mary Keil, and Joan Haskell, by his brother-in-law, Gardner Haskell, his niece Anne Bray and his nephew Joseph Bray. He will be in the prayers of his confessor, Fr. Paul Devot, S.J.

John's family is grateful for the care and companionship given to him over the past years by Carol Rivas and John Franco.

A Visitation and Vigil service will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 7PM in St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Avenue at Fulton Street.

A Funeral Mass will be offered for the repose of John's soul on Wednesday, July 24th at 10 AM, at St. Ignatius Church.

John's final resting place will be in the old family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, where he will join nineteen of his Irish-American ancestors.



***



Requiem aeternum dona eis Domine, et lux perpetua luceat eis, requiescat in pace. Amen.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 21 to July 23, 2019