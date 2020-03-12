|
John Seaborn Chiles
July 3, 1948 - January 12, 2020John Seaborn Chiles was born in San Francisco on July 3rd, 1948. He spent his early years in Hong Kong, Hawaii and Australia. John attended Medical School in Bologna and did his Emergency Department residency in New Orleans. He returned to San Francisco in the early 1980s, where he practiced ED medicine for ~36 years. He continued to surf the City's home breaks while building his version of paradise in southern Baja- where he spent an abundance of time with his son, girlfriend and their dog. John channeled the colors of the beach and ocean with water color paintings and drawings. Dr. Chiles was known to be a master of pranks to those whom he loved; yet he could always be counted on for medical advice or interventions to anyone. He was self-taught in both Italian and Spanish, as well as being the second surfer to ever adventure out at Fort Point. John was a loyal member of the Pedro Point Surf Club for the past few decades. John's seal-bark impression will always be heard echoing across the waters even though he and his red longboard have since departed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020