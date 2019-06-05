|
|
John (Jack) Coady
Apr 28,1930 - May 25, 2019 A native of Fort Benton, Montana, John attended San Francisco college of Mortuary Science, and was employed at Duggan's Funeral Service in San Francisco, from 1951-1965. He enjoyed a long career the real estate business in the Bay area where he was broker/owner of the Eureka Reality. After retirement, John made his home in Las Vegas, NV, but made many trips back home to Montana to visit family and the farm where he was raised. His hobbies included collecting cars and visiting good friends and business associates. Although John never married, his family and friends were a priority. A successful businessman, John donated generously to organizations in his hometown and elsewhere. John was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Miley)Coady & Jesse Coady; sister, Stella (Coady) McClusky; brother, James Coady.; nieces, nephews; and life-long business partner, Paul McGinty. John's memorial service will be held in Fort Benton, MT at 2:00 p.m., July 6th, 2019.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019