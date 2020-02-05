|
|
John Luigi Cuneo
April 24, 1933 - Feb 2, 2020John Luigi Cuneo passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Moraga, California at the age of 86. Born on April 24, 1933, in Orero, Italy, John was a true Italian with the love of mushroom hunting, fishing, polka music, dancing, gardening, and, most importantly, spending time with his family.
At the age of 19, he came to America for better opportunities. He was able to find work with the help of his family and, in 1956, he met his wife Jeanie who he married in 1959. John was a garbage man for over 35 years, most notably for Sunset Scavengers and took great pride in everything he did. He was always someone to tell a tall tale or be the first to tell a joke. Even with his hard exterior, he had a soft side for his grandkids and pets. He is survived by Jean, his wife of 61 years, his son Jeffery (Nancy) and daughter Jill. His 5 grandchildren; Christopher (Kristy), Steven (Bailey & Harper; great-grandchild), Madison (Richard), Stephanie, and Braxton. Proceeded in death by Lina (sister), Aldino (brother), and Greg (son in law). John leaves behind many other wonderful family and friends.
The Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Oakmount Memorial Park and Mortuary in Lafayette, California. On Tuesday, February 11th at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers please donate in John Cuneo's name to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020