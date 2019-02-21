Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for John Cunnie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Cunnie

Obituary Condolences John Leo Cunnie John Leo Cunnie passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday February 7, 2019. He was born in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District to James and MaryAnn Cunnie. This is where his love for all things San Francisco began. John attended St. John's School and Sacred Heart High School where he formed everlasting friendships which he cherished throughout his life. John was very proud of his Irish Heritage and loved to entertain with his renditions of Irish poems and songs.

John's wife Jacqueline predeceased him in 2006. They met at St. John's grammar school and were married for 53 years. Their greatest passion in life was the love they had for their children.

John was the beloved father of Johnny Cunnie (deceased) Daniel Cunnie (Donna), Kathleen Cunnie, Jeanine Iacangelo (Mark) and Paul Cunnie (Shawn). Devoted and proud grandfather to Robert, Kristen and Thomas Cunnie and Camille, Claire and Cailyne lacangelo. Loving brother to Jim Cunnie (deceased), Patricia Bradley (deceased) Bernie Cooney (deceased) and brother-in-law to Paul Cooney, Kay Cunnie (deceased) and Jim Bradley (deceased). John also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and extended family members that he loved dearly.

John's children are forever grateful to his companion Dianne Hession for the love and happiness she brought him the last several years.

He retired at the age of 85 just 6 weeks before his passing. He worked in the financial district for over 65 years. His stories of being a runner on the floor of the stock exchange as a young man are legendary. He was passionate about his city and could always be found regaling anyone who would listen to his stories of growing up. He was very proud of his Mr. San Francisco moniker. John was a lifelong fan of the Giants, 49ers and Warriors.

John was a friend of Bill W. for 48 years. This relationship was the cornerstone of his life. His greatest passion was helping others throughout their journeys. The lives he touched through this commitment are countless and immeasurable. His life was touched for the better by all of the friendships he gained.

John will always be remembered for his compassion and selflessness, his generosity knew no bounds, John never met a stranger and was a friend to all. John had the ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the room because he genuinely cared. He had a zest for life that was contagious, and with his sparkling blue eyes, was always able to find the humor in every situation. John never underestimated the power of a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring.

One of John's favorite sayings was "Ask yourself the three questions – was it kind, was it truthful and was it necessary?" If you couldn't say yes to all three questions, you should not have said what you did. This was one of John's life mottos.

Please join us in celebrating John's life at a Memorial Mass to be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, #1 Elmwood Drive, Westlake, Daly City on Monday, March 4 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in John's name to Sacred Heart Cathedral High School, C/O Advancement, 1055 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 or ARA First Step Home, 1035 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA94117.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries