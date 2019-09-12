|
John Dalal
December 8, 1964 - September 5, 2019Died suddenly in his home in Chico, CA. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, he graduated from Grinnell College in 1987, and lived in NYC where he launched Maharaja Me, an international fabric design company. He later lived in Oakland with his family. He was a board member for San Francisco Bay Area-based Camp It Up! the first LGBTQ+ family camp in the U.S. John was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished friend, respected colleague, beloved neighbor, and loyal son and brother. He is survived by his husband Aaron Sauberan and his son Raul Dalal-Sauberan. In lieu of flowers or gifts, kindly make donations to Camp It Up! (www.campitup.org)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019