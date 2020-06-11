John Doe
John Doe

John was born in San Francisco. The youngest of eight children, he attended Balboa High School and shortly after graduation he entered the Army Air Corps. The last two years of the war he was stationed in England working on heavy bombers; the last six months he was attached to the RAF. In 1952 he married Maria and moved to South San Francisco where they raised their family.
John was with the U.S. Postal Service for over 35 years, first as a letter carrier, then as a Manager. His entire postal career was in San Francisco, and he retired as Manager of Stations and Branches, North.
After retirement, he and Maria travelled extensively. They visited the British Isles where John researched his heritage, then to Germany to research Maria's heritage. John enjoyed building planters for their garden, gazebos for their yard and a work shed where he could build things that would last well beyond the home that went with the yard.
John is predeceased by his daughter Lynn Kathleen and wife Maria; he is survived by his daughters Diane and Gloria (Mike) and grandsons Geoffrey (Blaire) and Sean.
Services were private.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jul. 26, 2020.
