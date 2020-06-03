John J Doherty, Jr



John J Doherty, Jr, 64 yo, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2020 due to suffering a heart attack while on the Sunday morning motorcycle ride, a local tradition which he so enjoyed. He was surrounded by his good friends that have ridden together with him for decades. John was born in Forest Hills, New York and grew up in Tiburon, CA, attending the first class at Saint Hilary's elementary school. He then graduated from Marin Catholic High School and obtained his bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice from San Jose State University. He played Div 1 tennis at San Jose State and continued to enjoy playing tennis throughout his life. He worked at San Francisco Drydock as an outside machinist until his knees prevented him from climbing stairwells in the drydock. John had a big heart, loved animals, was devoted to his family and friends and took great care of his mother with whom he lived. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors: John is survived by his mother, Mary Claire Doherty; brother, Owen (Maggie) Doherty; sisters Maureen Doherty (Ed Franco); Cathy (Bill) Ference; and loving nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Predeceased: father, John J. Doherty

Internment: A private ceremony will be held at Valley Memorial Park in Novato. A Mass for John will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store