John "Jack" Doran
June 30, 1937 – May 14, 2020
John, better known as "Jack", passed a little short of his 83rd Birthday after a brave fight with cancer. He was born in San Francisco to James and Catherine Doran. He attended St. Paul's, Riordan High School (1955), and graduated from USF with a Bachelor of Arts (1976). In 1963 he left Metropolitan Life Insurance to join the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and begin a career in law enforcement. Retiring 34 years later as a Sergeant. For 8 of those years his faithful dog Illo worked by his side.
Jack is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Merlanne, daughter Dianna (David) Thomas and son John (Sheila) Doran, Papa Jack to grandchildren Nicole, Michael, James and Julia. Survived by his sister Mary (Lou) Masini, brother-in-law Fred Caviglia and sister-in-law Anne Doran. His brothers James and Robert preceded him in death. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jack loved boating and water skiing at New Hogan and Lake Berryessa with family and friends. When not at a lake he could be found on a golf course with the Monday Golf Group or the San Mateo County Golf Club. He also made sure not to miss the lunches at Kincaid's and Harry's Hofbrau.
Jack was a member of the Lions First Responders Club, San Mateo County Sheriffs Association and Our Lady of Angels Church.
A private Mass and burial will be held for the immediate family at this time. A Memorial Mass and Reception will be planned for family and friends when it safe to gather and celebrate Jack's life.
Memorial donations may be made to Archbishop Riordan High School Class of 1955 Memorial Endowment Fund, 175 Phelan Ave, SF 94112, 415-586-8200, or the charity of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.