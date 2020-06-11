John Doremus



John Doremus passed away on May 31 at the age of 93 due to complications from Alzheimer's.



With his disease came a marvelous dedication to keeping the corner of Clay and Jones clean! (life-long neat freak) He spent hours sweeping and picking up trash. Grateful neighbors often stopped to thank him.



This ended a year and a half ago when hip surgery made him too unsteady. Not to be totally defeated, he once told a care-giver on his morning walk to pick up the trash as they slowly moved along. She loved it! He'd point to it and she'd pick it up. There are many funny things like that to cherish as he moved around in his special world.



He retired from Colorado after a long career as a Real Estate Broker and Land Planner - Development Consultant. In 2006, he moved to San Francisco where he liked nothing better than getting up every day to run around the city. He joined the Nob Hill Association, served on the Parks Committee, his Condominium Board and spent years volunteering for Graffiti Watch, scrubbing down the neighborhood.



He was a gentle soul and a gentleman.



In accordance with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. As he wished, his ashes have been distributed over the ocean in San Francisco.





