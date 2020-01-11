|
|
John (Jack)Michael Duggan
Feb 15,1942-Jan 8, 2020John (Jack) Michael Duggan passed away peacefully at home on January 8th, 2020. Born in San Francisco on February 15, 1942 to Michael and Lucille Duggan (deceased). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosalind Ann (Reis) Duggan, mother to his two children, son Daniel Duggan (Pam) (Oregon) and daughter Erin Horn (Gregory) (Fairfield). He is survived by his loving wife Lynn Duggan (Carlomagno), step children Gina Drohan (Matthew)(Novato), Anthony Drohan (Sonoma) and Rachelle Methner (Scott) (Sonoma) and grandchildren John Horn and Paige Horn, step-grandchildren Levi Smith, Elias and Noah Drohan, John and Benjamin Methner and siblings Jim Duggan, Mick Duggan, Patty Poggetti (Bernie), Bill Duggan (Brenda) and many loved nieces and nephews. Jack started working at First American Title Company of Marin in 1972.
He had a long and successful career there rising to the ranks of owner. He sold the company, retiring in 2004. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of retiring to Hawaii and enjoyed his time between Sonoma, California and Molokai, Hawaii for many years. He enjoyed sitting on his deck watching sunrises, sunsets and rainbows. Jack and Lynn also enjoyed traveling together with family and friends. He was an avid reader and a wonderful host to many at his beautiful home. When you see a rainbow, know he is with us in love.
Mass celebrated at St. Francis Solano, 469 3rd St W, Sonoma, CA 95476 on January 17th, 2020 at 11:30AM. Celebration of life to follow after service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Hydrocephalus Association or Hospice by the Bay.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020