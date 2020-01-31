|
John Michael Dunne
August 14, 1945 - January 20, 2020John Michael Dunne, "Mike," passed away peacefully at his home on January 20, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A proud San Francisco Native, Mike was born to Bert and Marian Dunne on August 14, 1945. He attended St. Bridget's Elementary School, and Saint Ignatius and Galileo High Schools. He matriculated to City College of San Francisco and USF. While attending City College, he began his 13 year tenure as a coach and athletic director at St. Vincent de Paul Grammar School. In 1972 he cofounded Doherty and Dunne Sporting Goods in the Marina. When Doherty and Dunne closed its doors he went to work at T & B Sports in San Rafael. He continued to work full time for T & B Sports almost till the day he died.
The love of competitive sports was a constant in his life. It was nurtured under the kind and gentle tutelage of Earl Massone, Director at Funston Park. Mike played football, basketball and baseball in high school. In college he played baseball, for lifelong friend and mentor, Dante Beneditti, and football. In the early 70's, Mike founded the San Francisco Touch Football Association. He played in it and managed it, for 25 years. Mike also played softball in various leagues throughout most of his adult life. The league most dear to his heart was the North Beach Fast Pitch League.
Mike was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Stephanie, his three children, Amy (Norman), Chris (Amanda) and Patrick (Mona), six grandchildren, sisters Sally Amoroso and Mariclare Ballard, many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Mike will forever be remembered for his generous spirit, his ferocious loyalty, his unparalleled ability 'to tell it like it is' while somehow enduring himself to so many, and his love of competition. Above all else, however, Mike's love for his family and undying devotion to his wife truly defined him.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held on February 15th, at 10 am at Sts. Peter and Paul's Church. In his memory, the Mike Dunne Endowed Scholarship Fund has been established at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. Gifts can be made online at shcp.edu/give or to the Salesian Boys' and Girls' Club.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020