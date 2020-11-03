John Stuart Dupen



John Stuart Dupen of Tiburon, California, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020.

"Jack" was born in 1931 and grew up in Sacramento, California where he and his brother Doug were raised by their parents, William and Lorane Dupen. Jack served in the Navy and earned a master's degree in Civil Engineering from U.C. Berkeley, where he was a varsity oarsmen on the Cal crew. A lover of music and self-taught banjo player, Jack opened the Red Garter club in 1956, which, according to the New York Times, offered a "re-creation of the Gay Nineties, the Roaring Twenties and the happy days in between" (Jan. 3, 1964). Jack and the Red Garter band became well known in the San Francisco Bay Area, not only for the club, but also for playing at 49er football games, parades, and civic events, often on a 1918 fire truck with a circus calliope.

Jack is survived by his wife, Agneta "Nita" Dupen, whom he married in 1969, his 6 children - Mike, Toby, Randi, Charlie, Annika and Anders, and 8 grandchildren.

The immediate family will have a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, Jack's family suggests a donation to the Marin Rowing Assn, of which he was a proud and active member for decades, or to any performing arts organization (3 of his local favorites were the Throckmorton Theater, the Stapleton Ballet School and the Mountain Play).







