John J. Eagler, (Jack) was born&raised in Clifton,NJ.Attended High School at Don Basco, Technical&Vocational High.He went to Spring Gardens Institute in Philadelphia, where he graduated as an Electrical Engineer.He worked in the Public Safety Industry for 47 years.Beloved husband for 19 years to Jeane Maffei.Father of Hogan Eagler&Jessalyn Herrington.Grandfather of 2.Survived by Mother, Olga Eagler.Siblings Peter&Virginia.John was an avid NY Yankee fan &loved being surrounded by his buddy Sam, family&friends.Services will be on May 2nd at 11a at St.Veronica Church in South San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
