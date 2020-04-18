|
|
John Edward Chiaverini
February 4, 1924 - April 14, 2020John (Jack) Edward Chiaverini, 96, of San Anselmo, California passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on April 14, 2020. He was born in Providence, RI on February 6, 1924. He graduated in 1947 from the University of Rhode Island (URI) with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and was a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Rhode Island. He also had a Certification in Advanced Sanitary Engineering from the University of Illinois and held his Contractor's License in the State of California.
He joined the Army in 1944 and was Honorably Discharged as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1946. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers reserves from 1946 to 1953.
During Jack's working career from 1950 through 1990, he held various positions in the engineering and construction field both domestic and internationally, ultimately becoming the Senior Vice President and Assistant to the Chairman in charge of Special Projects for Perini Corporation. After retirement from Perini in 1990, he continued his career through 2006, as a Member of the American Arbitration Association and as an Independent Engineering and Construction Consultant.
He was a member or chairman of many organizations, including The Moles, The Beavers, Associated General Contractors, Northern California Labor Negotiating Committee, the Society of the American Military Engineers (SAME), American Society of Civil Engineers, The World Trade Club, and numerous others. His awarded honors included The Golden Beaver Award for Supervision; Engineering Hall of Fame at URI; Good Scout Award; Academy of Fellows, SAME; among others.
When he wasn't fully involved in his work, he enjoyed everything there was to enjoy about life, including boating at Lake Tahoe, fishing, travelling, tennis, golf, being outdoors, and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Cecile Corey of Caribou, Maine; his daughter Caryl Chiaverini and husband John Martin of Bend, OR, son John Chiaverini and wife Leslie of Belmont, CA; three grandchildren, Sean Wichman and wife Andi of Edinburgh, Scotland, Corey Martin and husband Mark Emmons of Minneapolis, MN, and Michael Chiaverini of Los Angeles, CA; his great grandchildren Oliver and Henry Wichman and William Hodgson.
A scholarship will be established at the College of Engineering at the University of Rhode Island in honor of Jack. At a future date, a Mass at St. Rita's Church in celebration of Jack's faith will be held followed by a Military Honor Service.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020