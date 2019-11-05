|
John Ehrlich
August 4th, 1926 - October 25th, 2019San Francisco native- John attended Washington High School and Stanford University, interrupted by serving in the Navy during World War II.
John began his professional years as a stockbroker with Sutro & Co. Then joining the banking profession, he became the youngest Vice President and Branch Manager at Crocker Anglo Bank. Later he was Director of Marketing at Hibernia Bank, which led to his career as a Consultant in Creative Marketing.
John's interests covered an extensive period of service on the boards and committees of non-profit and civic organizations. His leadership commitments included Tay-Sachs Prevention Program, Aid to Retarded Children, California Regional Centers, St. Ignatius High School, and Town School.
Sometimes referred to as "John Q. Public", he frequented City Hall lending his time and interest to various organizations such as the Civil Grand Jury, Council on Children, and the Public Health Advisory Committee, as well as the Pedestrian Safety Advisory Committee.
John was also dedicated to the local art community. As President of Art Span, he was especially passionate about the artists participating in Open Studios. In addition,he was a long-time subscriber and donor to the Opera and the Symphony. Family, tennis, and travel were important in his life, but he was best known as Chef John for his creative cuisine.
Son of the late Frances and Philip Ehrlich. He is survived by his wife Coleen; children Jodi and husband Keith Kroening, John Jr., Jill, James; his grandchildren Erin, Sam, David, Jason. He is predeceased by his siblings Philip Ehrlich Jr. and Mary Heller, and his former wife Delia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Art Span
A private family service was held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019