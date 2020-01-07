|
|
John G. Poochigian
May 12, 1948-January 3, 2020John G. Poochigian was born in Los Angeles California on May 12,1948 to John George and Ellen (Keshish) Poochigian. He received his Pharm.D. from University of So. California and M.D. from University of California Irvine. After completing his medical residency at Univ of Wisc. John worked for the Permanente Medical Group Northern California for 32 years in the internal medical outpatient department and hospital where he was beloved by staff & patients. He later worked at Permanente Medical Psychiatric Hospital until he retired. He was married to Dr. Christine (Tina) Avakoff Poochigian for 42 years, having met during their medical internships. Together they traveled to more than 58 countries & shared their passions for philanthropy, volunteer work & the arts. As a member of the Knights of Vartan John was named man of the year for his lodge. He was a founding member of Face of Angel a nonprofit organization that delivers laser services for birth defects in Armenia and served on numerous charitable groups including helping the Cosmic Ray Division. A recent source of pride was his donation of a modern bus that enables students and workers to travel from the Armenian countryside to the capital city of Yerevan. John's joyful nature, keen mind and kind and gentle heart will be missed by his wife Christine, his mother Ellen, brother Mark, nephews Daniel Poochigian and Edward Avakoff and niece Elizabeth Avakoff and numerous and cousins and friends. Donations in his honor may be made to St. Mary Armenian Church building fund in Costa Mesa, California
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020