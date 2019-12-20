|
|
John P. Galvin
February 3, 1928 - December 2, 2019At home in San Francisco, December 2, 2019, at age 91. Beloved brother of Jim (Louise), Pat (Bunny) (both deceased), Helen (Gordon, deceased) Rainville, Neil (deceased) (Eleanor), and Dennis (Rita). Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families.
John was a native San Franciscan and a graduate of St. Paul's Grammar School and Mission High, class of 1946. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 38 and was a plumbing superintendent at San Francisco Airport for many years before retiring in 1990.
John was known for his good nature, sense of humor, generosity, and love for the outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman whose life revolved around hunting waterfowl and big game, fishing, and preserving habitat. John was a founding member of the Oakland Associates Duck Club in Willows, California, where he spent his happiest times hunting and sharing laughs with his closest friends, including his best friend Dave Schurba. He hunted at Oakland Associates every weekend up to his 90th birthday, when he had to stop due to health issues.
Outside of duck season, John hunted deer at his camp in Mendocino County and in eastern Nevada. A deckhand as a youth on San Francisco Bay, John and his brother Pat would later own a fishing boat that they docked at Fisherman's Wharf. John enjoyed sharing stories of the ocean, bay, lakes, and streams that he fished over the years, and his hunting stories will never be forgotten. John was a lifelong supporter of the California Waterfowl Association.
Special thanks to Flo, Joy, Cheenee, and Sutter Hospice. At John's request, no services will be held. Donations may be made in John's name to the California Waterfowl Association (https://www.calwaterfowl.org/donate/) or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019