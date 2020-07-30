John Gerace

John Wheeler Gerace



John Wheeler Gerace, 76, passed away on July 24, 2020 at his home in Chandler, Arizona. Born April 10, 1944 in New York City, New York, John had a long and successful career as a dentist, practicing over the years in San Francisco, Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. Prior to private practice he was a dentist in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama and San Antonio.



John is survived by his constant companion and beloved dog, Ruckus, and his four siblings: Susanne Flatley (Brian) of Sun Lakes, Arizona; William Gerace (Sue) of Anchorage, Alaska; Elisabeth Gerace of Anchorage, Alaska and Melissa Gerace Frye of Reston, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.



Anyone who knew John knew he had a lifelong love of fitness. He was an accomplished equestrian, tennis player, runner and indoor-bike rider. SoulCycle was his passion.



As with all challenges he faced in his lifetime, John met his terminal illness with grit, physical endurance and resolve to do it his way. Life will not be the same without our generous, intelligent and one of a kind brother. We will never forget him.

A celebration of John's life and dispersal of his ashes will occur at a later date.



Arrangements by Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler, AZ





