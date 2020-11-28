John Gilbert Getty



John Gilbert Getty was the third son of Gordon and Ann Gilbert Getty, born in San Francisco on September 7, 1968. Growing up in San Francisco, in a home filled with laughter and fun, John cultivated two joys – music and art. His father, a composer, strongly encouraged a love of music, which John took seriously, learning to play guitar and compose music. From his mother, John inherited an eye for design and an ever-present sense of style. During his life, they collaborated on design projects, which brought them great happiness.



As John matured, he added two more interests to music and style; he became a connoisseur of fine food and a focused collector of decorative art. John attended Brown University. After college, he split his time between London and Los Angeles while concentrating on music and carrying with him the most current Zagat guide for dining – never wanting to miss out on an up-and-coming restaurant or a diamond of established reputation. During this time, he was fortunate to play music with some of the greatest rockers who have ever lived, from Jimmy Page to Tom Petty and many others. He counted Jimmy Page as a close friend. When not involved in these activities, he built a décor collection, focusing on Aesthetic Movement and Arts and Craft furniture, which he kept in his California homes. Some of his favorites were furniture, rugs, and art of the masters of this era; William Burgess, CFA Voysey, Edward Burne-Jones, Frederic Leighton, and Louis Comfort Tiffany. He decorated two-period homes, Bernard Maybeck's "Temple of the Wings" in Berkeley and Alfred Liecht's "Castle" in Los Angeles.



On a December day in 1994, John was elated by the arrival of his only child, Ivy Getty. Her appearance brought him a depth of warmth and love that he had not known. Although John continued to live in Los Angeles and London after Ivy and her mother relocated to San Francisco to be near his parents, he took great joy in watching her grow into a thoughtful, talented young woman. It was not a surprise to him when Ivy started to cultivate a passion for art and style. He championed her interest from the onset.



Recently, he decided it was time for him to write a new chapter in his life; he left California for Texas. While in Texas, complications from COPD took his life. His spirit, love, and talent will be deeply missed by all that loved him.



John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, his brothers Peter and Bill, his father Gordon, sisters-in-law Shannon and Vanessa, nephews and nieces Nicholas, Alexander, Veronica, Ava, and Dexter, his half sisters Nicolette, Kendalle and Sarah, and countless cousins.





