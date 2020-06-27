John Gregson

John Borman GregsonDied peacefully at home after a long illness, age 88. A lifelong, devout Roman Catholic, John B. left this world on the morning of June 25.John B. was born in Burnley, Lancashire (England) on July 3, 1931. Following his service in the British Army (REME) in Gibraltar during the Korean War, he moved to San Francisco (via Kitimat, BC, Canada), arriving in 1956.In San Francisco he met and married Lourdes Quimbo, who herself had immigrated to S.F. from Manila, Philippines.They settled in San Francisco's Sunset District, where they raised (and are survived by) four children: John Michael (Irene), Robert (Eileen), Anne-Marie (Frank), and Paul. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Timothy, Kelsey, Emily, Thomas, Ainsley; his great-grandson Kane; and his sister Margaret Abusief. Many other relatives, both in S.F. and abroad, are too numerous to list.John B. worked as a sheet metal worker for various shops, joining Local 104 upon his arrival in S.F. in 1956. But his greatest joy was working for the City & County of San Francisco (DPW)—the city that he loved so much. He eventually rose to Assistant Deputy Director of Public Works, and retired in June 1994. He continued teaching sheet metal workers for many years afterwards at AFL-CIO Local 104.John B. was dedicated and sedulous in everything he undertook: from soccer coaching in the 1960's–70's; volunteerism; his many marathons (all accomplished after the age of 50); and to his beloved South End Rowing Club.But his most important quality was his love for others: his consistent search for the hidden value of every person, and his lifelong quest to bring people back from the brink—however they may be: unloved, downtrodden, or misunderstood. He had an undying love for them, and he lived what he spoke.An ideal role model for everyone who knew this.Visitation will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary with the Funeral Mass and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow at a later date.