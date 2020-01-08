|
John J. Griffin Jr.
January 25, 1953 – December 21, 2019John J. Griffin Jr. 66, passed away on December 21, 2019 in San Francisco due to an auto accident.
He is survived by his sister Katherine (Robert) Drucker and his brother Thomas (Molly) Griffin, his sisters-in-law MaryJo Kahn and Gail (Brian) Coppinger-Hilton along with many nieces and nephews.
He will be met in Heaven by his loving wife Patricia Coppinger-Griffin, his dear friend Charlene Clemens, his parents John and Isabel Griffin, his sister Rosemary Cadden, his parents-in-law Robert and Mary Coppinger and by his nephew Bobby Hilton.
Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at St Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1490 19th St, San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020