Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Griffin Obituary
John J. Griffin Jr.

January 25, 1953 – December 21, 2019

John J. Griffin Jr. 66, passed away on December 21, 2019 in San Francisco due to an auto accident.
He is survived by his sister Katherine (Robert) Drucker and his brother Thomas (Molly) Griffin, his sisters-in-law MaryJo Kahn and Gail (Brian) Coppinger-Hilton along with many nieces and nephews.
He will be met in Heaven by his loving wife Patricia Coppinger-Griffin, his dear friend Charlene Clemens, his parents John and Isabel Griffin, his sister Rosemary Cadden, his parents-in-law Robert and Mary Coppinger and by his nephew Bobby Hilton.
Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at St Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1490 19th St, San Francisco.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -