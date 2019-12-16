|
John G. "Jack"Hitchcock, Jr.
October 8, 1934 - November 21, 2019Passed away in San Mateo after a lengthy illness. He was the dearly beloved husband of Marilu Hitchcock (1934-2012). They were inseparable, devoted to one another in their love, and love for their family. When she died, the light in Jack's life began to dim.
-"Came vested all in white, pure as her mind: Her face was vail'd, yet to my fancied sight, Love, sweetness, goodness, in her person shin'd So clear, as in no face with more delight. But O as to embrace me she enclin'd, I wak'd, she fled, and day brought back my night." – John Milton, Poet
Dad was a supportive father to John III (wife Megan), James, Patrick (wife Jane), and Paul (wife Victoria). Also, father of Molly, our angel and sister (1974-1976). He was a proud grandfather to Mandalay, Camran, Jack, Tara, Evelyn, Jeremy, Blanca, Santiago, Pilar and Belen. Dad gave wise council to his family; however, it was the way he lived his life, his example, which truly was his gift to us. He loved his family unconditionally, and subsumed himself to them.
He was the loving son of John and Helen Hitchcock, born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Kansas City, Kansas, respectively. He was big brother to Don, Tom, Ed, Chuck, Bill, Mary Beth, Aileen, Helen, Kathleen, Anna Mae and Virginia.
Jack was a proud graduate of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he also obtained a law degree and later served on the LMU Board of Regents. He attained an MBA from Long Beach State University. After marrying Marilu Peterson in 1957, dad and mom lived first in Charleston, South Carolina, then the Azores, Portugal, while a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. They had fun traveling in Europe while stationed there but missed their large families. They moved back to America in 1962, settling in Los Angeles after driving from New York with young sons John and Jim in the new family car: a Volkswagen Bug.
Dad began a successful career in the Trust Industry after leaving the military, with executive positions in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and finally San Mateo, California. He rose to become president of both industry leader TICOR and later Home Fed Trust. Dad finished his career as the inaugural CEO of Franklin Templeton Trust, a position he held for twenty years. Dad loved music, particularly jazz and choral, and later in life served voluntarily for many years with Northern California's Masterworks Chorale.
Along the way, he and mom raised their four boys as they had been raised: in a loving and supportive family. They enjoyed visiting with their adult sons and families; dad was good at entertaining and doting on his young grandchildren, which allowed Marilu and her sons and daughter-in-laws the opportunity to talk over a cup of coffee.
Jack, like Marilu, was a lifelong Catholic; he loved his faith and was deeply grateful for the many gifts, most of all his family, that God gave him. Throughout his life, dad was a supporter and benefactor to various Catholic charities. Surely the instructions made by St. Francis - "Preach the Gospel at all times. When necessary, use words," - applied to the way dad lived his life.
We will miss him, but in the end, we knew dad needed mom, and she was waiting for him.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019